Larchfield gears up for road run

Larchfield Community Development Association will be celebrating Farming through the Ages and 60 years of the Mini car at their annual Vintage Rally and Family Fun Day on Saturday September 14.

The event will be held on grounds at 136 Windmill Road, Hillsborough and organisers are inviting all vintage vehicle enthusiasts to bring along and display their carefully nurtured and restored vintage/classic vehicle, machine, car or motor cycle. They are hoping to attract 60 Minis to celebrate 60 years of the Mini and during the afternoon there will also be a short Road Run.

Children’s free entertainment on the day includes arts and crafts, duck fishing, face painting, child friendly tractors, rare breeds animals, pony and trap rides, nature detectives and traditional children’s games.

For the adults activities include an exhibition on ‘Farming through the Ages’, threshing and baling display, Glenda’s Knits, Genelle’s Home Bakes, Handikat Krafts, Military Vehicles, Spinning, Archery, Model Aircraft Display and demo by NIF&RS. Fresh hot and cold food served all day and music will be supplied by Trevor Dixon and Kenny Archer.

Charity partners this year are Friends of MS Research QUB and Ballynahinch Counselling Services.

Vehicle Registration from 10am, £10 including commemorative item and refreshments. General Public Admission £5 from 11am. Under 18s free.