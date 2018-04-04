Lambeg bandsmen on parade at Menin Gate

Members of Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band were proud to represent Lisburn as they took part in the Last Post Ceremony at the Menin Gate.

After months of practice, the local band travelled to Ypres in Belgium at the end of last week to take part in the ceremony to remember the British and Commonwealth soldiers of WW1.

During their two-day trip, band members also toured a number of war cemeteries in Belgium and France.

On Sunday, April 1 - the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Royal Air Force - they became the first band from the Lisburn area to parade at the Ulster Tower and Menin Gate Memorial to the Missing.

The band played a rendition of Highland Cathedral and bandsman Sam Hughes laid a wreath at the Menin Gate on behalf of the band.

“This was a great privilege for us to represent Lisburn and the entire marching band scene to remember the sacrifice of those brave men,” a spokesman for the band said.

“We cannot begin to imagine what those young men went through just over a century ago.”

The spokesman thanked all those who helped organise and facilitate the trip.