La Mon victims remembered at emotional anniversary service

The victims of the La Mon bombing were remembered 40 years on at an emotional anniversary service in Lisburn on Saturday.

In an event hosted by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council at Lagan Valley Island, the families of the 12 people who lost their lives in the IRA atrocity played a full part.

The stained glass window that commemorates the La Mon victims

Each of the 12 families placed a flower of remembrance in the main council chamber during the service before the stained glass La Mon Window and the Window for Innocent Victims of Terrorism was re-dedicated.

Along with the families of those who lost their lives on that tragic night on February 17, 1978, a host of dignitaries were present.

These included the four leaders of the DUP, Ulster Unionists, the TUV and Alliance, Arlene Foster, Robin Swann, Jim Allister and Naomi Long.

The Chief Constable of the PSNI, George Hamilton, attended, along with an official representative of the Secretary of State, Karen Bradley, and the moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Dr Noble McNeely.