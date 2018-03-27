Kevin snaps up photo award

A photographer from Lisburn has scooped not one but two awards at the recent Northern Ireland Ornithologists’ Club (NIOC) 45th Work of Northern Ireland Bird Photographers show.

The show was held at the Ulster Museum and 34 entries from bird photographers competed across the four categories – Juniors, Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced.

In the beginners section. Kevin Kirkham from Lisburn snapped up the Simon McIlreavy Salver for Best Photograph. as well as the Tom Ennis Cup for Best Portfolio.

The competition was judged this year by Keith Betton, who is a lifelong birdwatcher and a professional freelance writer on birds and countryside subjects.

His career has taken him all over the world and enabled him to enjoy his bird watching and photography on an incredible scale.

His world list is over 8200 bird species in over 100 countries.

Keith selected a first, second, third, a highly commended, and two commended images in each category. A winning portfolio award was also made in each category, except Junior. He also selected his favourite bird photograph taken in Northern Ireland.

Trophies and certificates were awarded for the winning images and portfolios.

In the junior category, Karl Martin from Dundonald was awarded for Best Photograph, with James O’Neill from Portadown taking home prizes for Best Photograph and Best Portfolio in the advanced category,