Jump on board St Patrick’s Day celebrations

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council are delighted to be supporting Christ Church, Lisburn in delivering its ‘Patrick’s Mysterious Adventure’ – an interactive story trail, detailing the adventurous life of St Patrick.

The family free event will take place on Saturday March 16, from 11am to 4pm and will feature timed performances of live actors from ‘Play it by Ear’ Christian drama company, who will be performing the story at different stops around the church hall, located on the corner of Hillsborough Road and Church Lane.

The trail starts with Patrick’s capture by Irish pirates and finishes with his return to the people of Ireland, who he loved so much.

This family day comes after three days of interaction with local schools and will conclude with a St Patrick’s themed service in the church on Sunday at 11.30am.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “We’re delighted to have the opportunity to celebrate all aspects of our local culture and heritage and to support this cross-community, family-focused event.

“We hope it will increase understanding and engagement between all sections of the community and promote cultural diversity within the Lisburn Castlereagh area.”

Alderman William Leathem, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, said: “Christ Church have prepared a wonderful and unique event, with a variety of activities taking place throughout the weekend. This will be a terrific day out for families and I’d encourage visitors to really make a day of it when they come along and shop, eat out and enjoy our vibrant city centre.”

Ven Paul Dundas, Rector of Christ Church, said: “The five days of St Patrick’s Mysterious Adventure have been developed by the diocese of Connor Children’s ministry group, and they’ve done a really great job.

“We’re excited to be hosting this event, which is the first of its kind in our community. We’re encouraging all of Lisburn and Castlereagh to come along and jump on board our interactive story trail. Visitors will also enjoy a Jumping Clay workshop, Irish dancing, painting and talking reptiles,”

The council are continuing the St Patrick’s Day festivities with The Mayor’s charity concert on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm in Lagan Valley Island. The evening will feature performances from Wallace High School Music Department, Lisburn Community Choir, pipers, highland dancers and a traditional music band. All proceeds will go to local charity Cancer Fund for Children.

Tickets are priced at £15, Concession £10, and are available from the Lagan Valley Box Office by calling 028 9250 9254.