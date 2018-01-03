Jill celebrates record year with Peter Andre

A Slimming World Consultant from Lisburn was congratulated on helping slimmers to lose weight and change their lives by singer and TV presenter Peter Andre.

Jill Ellis, who runs a Slimming World group at St John’s Parish Centre, Moira every Thursday, was delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Peter when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. The Mysterious Girl singer co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the members of the Moira group,” said Jill. “Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think were possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy, feeling happier, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends. Every week I feel extremely lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent the Moira group at the Slimming World Awards.”