Jewellery found: Police keen to trace owners

Police are trying to trace the rightful owners of several pieces of jewellery found at a business in the Benson Street area of Lisburn.

The items handed in to police include a gold wedding band, an engraved Claddagh ring, a poppy brooch and a purple necklace with glass stone.

“If anyone believes that any of the items may be theirs, please contact Lisburn Police via 101 quoting reference 903 of 01/01/2018.

“Obviously you will be required to provide more details about the item to ensure that it is being returned to the rightful owner, if possible proof of purchase, maybe even a picture,” a PSNI spokesperson said.