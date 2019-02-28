It’s all go at the local BMX Club

Lisburn BMX Club is set to install a new starting gate thanks to £10,000 of funding from the popular Alpha Programme.

With previous funding through the Alpha Programme, the Club has been able to develop a top class track at Lambeg, which is now used for both local and international BMX events.

This additional funding will allow them to replace their outdated start gate with a state of the art new gate.

Niamh-Anne McNally from Alpha Resource Management commented: “We’re delighted to be able to announce this latest round of awards, and continue to be impressed by the variety of applications to the programme.”

The Alpha Programme has supported over 170 community and biodiversity projects since it was launched in 2008. Ten years on, it has distributed over £5.5 million through the Landfill Communities Fund to projects dedicated to bringing positive change to communities within a 15-mile radius of the landfill site at Mullaghglass on the outskirts of Lisburn. The Programme is managed by Groundwork NI.

Richard Rogers who oversees the Programme for Groundwork NI added: “We were very impressed by how successfully the club have developed the track, and the dedication of their team of volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to offer continued support to help them go from strength to strength.”