Island Arts Centre afloat with packed programme for 2019

Comedians Colin Murphy, Nuala McKeever and Neil Delamere are among the big names set to take to the stage at the Island Arts Centre in the new year.

Also bringing their shows to the Lisburn venue are musicians Ronnie Greer, Anthony Toner, Linley Hamilton and Glenn Patterson as well as bands The Wood Burning Savages and Nasa Assassin.

The newly launched programme showcases a variety of fantastic arts events from theatre, drama, comedy and music to exhibitions, kids events and workshops.

Among the highlights at the Island Arts Centre is the Dyad Productions production of Orlando in February and in March is Ruby! by Little Willow Productions, a beautiful depiction of the real life of 50s star Belfast born Ruby Murray.

For the kids, in March Cahoots NI will present the Milo’s Hat Trick, the story of a hopeless magician who has one last chance to pull a rabbit out of his hat at the next performance.

In exhibitions London artist Stephen Dow’s new installation Pym will feature a series of works inspired by architect Francis Pym’s 1971 Brutalist extension to the Ulster Museum.

There are also a whole host of workshops available in everything from circus skills and Lego animation to pottery, illustration and theatre.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee said: “The new 2019 programme of events is a great example of both the local talent we have here in Northern Ireland as well as the hugely talented creatives further afield who come here.”