Ireland, Lions and Ulster Rugby legend Willie John McBride honoured by the Queen

3. British Lions V All Blacks

Players leap for the ball during the fourth test match between the British Lions and the All Blacks at Eden Park, Auckland, 20th August 1971. Wingers Gerald Davies and Bryan Williams are in the foreground, with Wayne Cottrell sharing the action. Willie John McBride and John Dawes appear on the right. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Hulton Archive

Getty Images