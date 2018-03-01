Interesting evening at historic society

The guest speaker at the Killultagh Historic Society’s January meeting, Mr, Jim Kirkpatrick, entertained the members to a wonderful step back in time with his stories and items for viewing on the three tables.

From crystal set radios to unbelievable makes and models of smoothing irons, vacuum type cleaners, old lights and torches and a table full of miniature sewing machines gave the audience plenty to look at.

Society Chairman Jackie Milliken thanked the members for turning out on a chilly night and a special thanks to Jim Kirkpatrick not only for his talk but also for his invitation for the society to visit his personal museum.