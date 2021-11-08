IN PICTURES: Top of the pups as Eikon Centre hosts Belfast Dog Show

The Eikon Exhibition Centre at Lisburn gives us a super welcome each year, both to the exhibitors and all those involved in the show.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council were very supportive with sponsorship for this reconvened show. For those who took the trip to Lisburn, it would have been their first major dog show in N.I. since the world changed due to Covid, and needless to say many would have been apprehensive, but the scenes witnessed at the show certainly raised the spirit of many, as old friends met up again for the first time in almost 18 months.