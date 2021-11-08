Ian Wilson, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jackie Stubbs. Picture: Paul Scanlon

IN PICTURES: Top of the pups as Eikon Centre hosts Belfast Dog Show

It was great to be back at the Belfast Dog Show Society All Breed Championship Show for 2021, there was a great atmosphere on the morning of the first day where exhibitors really seemed delighted to resume what they love to do, showing their dogs and meeting friends.

By Darryl Armitage
Monday, 8th November 2021, 10:41 am

The Eikon Exhibition Centre at Lisburn gives us a super welcome each year, both to the exhibitors and all those involved in the show.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council were very supportive with sponsorship for this reconvened show. For those who took the trip to Lisburn, it would have been their first major dog show in N.I. since the world changed due to Covid, and needless to say many would have been apprehensive, but the scenes witnessed at the show certainly raised the spirit of many, as old friends met up again for the first time in almost 18 months.

Best in show, Ian Wilson, Bert Easdon and Pekingese Ch Yakee The Contrary Mary and Judge Frank Whyte. Picture: Paul Scanlon

Ian Wilson, Marion Sloan from Lisburn, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Lisa Mair Jones from Wales. Picture: Paul Scanlon

Judge Frank Whyte with the winner of the Gundog Group, Pointer owned by Mrs and Ms O’Neil from Tyne and Wear. Picture: Paul Scanlon

Judge Mr Ian Blackshaw and Jackie Stubbs, secretary with best puppy in show, a Clumber Spaniel owned by Ralph Dunne from the Republic of Ireland. Picture: Paul Scanlon

