Thousands of members of the Royal Black Institution have taken part in parades at six locations across Northern Ireland on the “last Saturday” in August.

The largest event was in Newtownards, Co Down, where 5,000 people took part along a four-mile route.

RBP 187 on parade in Ballymena during the Belfast Royal Black Perceptory Annual Black Saturday parade held this year in Ballymena. PICTURE STEVEN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Meanwhile supporters also gathered to watch the other parades held in Larne, Ballymena, Cookstown, Donemana and Limavady.