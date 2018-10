Councillor Uel Mackin, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, hosted a Charity Concert in aid of Cancer Fund for Children at Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn on Saturday October 20.

Taking part in the concert were Balliesmills Accordion Band, Symington Memorial Silver Band, Ballylesson Old Boys’ Flute Band and Drumlough Pipe Band.

The compere for the evening was Gary Wilson.

The night proved to be a great success.