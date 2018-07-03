IN PICTURES: Remembering the fallen at the ‘Battle of the Somme’

The Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion held a short service followed by wreath laying at Lisburn War Memorial on Sunday July 1 at 11am to remember the fallen at The Battle of The Somme.

The service was conducted by the Rev Danielle McCullagh (Lisburn Cathedral Curate) and Gordon Rogan (Chairman of Lisburn Branch of the Royal British Legion). Buglers Colin Elliott, Jeffrey McCullough and Mark Hancock played the Last Post and Reveille.

Conducting her first Royal British Legion service in Lisburn, the Rev McCullagh paid tribute to the courageous efforts of the 36th Ulster Division, including men from Lisburn. She also remembered the 5500 men wounded or killed in the first two days of battle.