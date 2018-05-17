IN PICTURES: Memorial rededicated in Lisburn

The Castlereagh Borough Council Memorial to the Ulster Special Constabulary Association, now re-located adjacent to Lisburn War Memorial, was re-dedicated recently.

Previously located at Castlereagh Civic Centre, the Monument was first dedicated on 2nd May 1992 when the Ulster Special Constabulary Association was granted the Freedom of the Borough of Castlereagh.

The Memorial was re-dedicated by Canon Dr William Murphy MBE (Senior Chaplain to the Ulster Special Constabulary Association). Prior to the re-dedication, Moneyslane Flute Band headed up units from the cities of Belfast and Londonderry and the Counties of Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Londonderry and Tyrone in a parade from Sackville Street to the re-located Memorial.

A short act of remembrance commemorating the Loyal Service of the Ulster Special Constabulary Association was held. Prayers were led by Rev Dr George Whyte (Chaplain to the Ulster Special Constabulary Association) and a portion of Scripture from 1 Peter 2 v 13-17 and 21-25 was read by Comrade Ronald Whiteside (Lay Chaplain).

The Last Post and Reveille was played by bugler George Spence (Pride of Raven Flute Band. Following the Exhortation by the Rev Dr Ian Brown, lone piper Alan Greer (Ballycoan Pipe Band) played ‘Oft in the stilly night’.

Wreathes were then laid by Comrade Cecil Hare (Vice-Chairman of the Ulster Special Constabulary Association) and Stephen Buchanan (Chairman of Moneyslane Flute Band). T

he service concluded with the Benediction and National Anthem.