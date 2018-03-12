IN PICTURES: Marking Mother’s Day in Lisburn

A Mother’s Day weekend ‘Big Breakfast and Craft Fair’ was held at Derryvolgie Parish Church on the Belsize Road, Lisburn on Saturday, March 10.

Organised by the events committee, the morning was aimed at raising funds for the church as well as encouraging the local community to come together for some fun.

Everyone who attended enjoyed a cooked breakfast and had the chance to pick up some special and unique gifts at the craft fair hosted by Laura Coburn.

Other events held in Lisburn to mark Mother’s Day included a special service at Railway Street Presbyterian Church.

• Pictures by John Kelly