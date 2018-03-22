IN PICTURES: Magheragall boys put on a display

First Magheragall Boys’ Brigade held their annual display recently to a packed hall.

The theme for the evening was ‘Heroes & Leaders’ and the company were delighted that Latifa McCullagh - Magheragall GB Captain and President of GBNI was the Guest of Honour.

The boys preformed lots of items; from the Cabin Boys enjoying Pirate Games, Anchor Boys in Battle of the Superheroes, Junior Section with their ‘Superhero in a year sketch’ and Company Section with pyramids and ‘Hear O’s’ sketch.

The evening was rounded off with the presentation of awards.

Special guest Anne Houston from BB NI presented a trophy to Alfie Robinson who won the Northern Ireland District colouring competition.

Several boys were awarded their Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh badges and BB President’s badge.

Andrew Matthews was presented with his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award - the first boy in the Company to have attained the gold level.