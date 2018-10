Guests from the local business, voluntary, sporting and charitable sectors joined political representatives, family and friends to celebrate with the Mayor, Cllr Uel Mackin at his Inaugural Dinner recently.

Speaking after the event, which was held at the La Mon House Hotel, the Mayor thanked everyone for the support.

“On behalf of the Mayoress and myself thank you to everyone who attended or sent good wishes and who made the occasion so memorable for us,” said Mr Mackin.