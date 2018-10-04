IN PICTURES: Lisburn girls celebrate 125th anniversary of the GB

Girls’ Brigade companies from across Lisburn came together recently for their annual parade,

This year’s event was especially poignant as it marked 125 years since the formation of the Girls’ Brigade in Dublin in 1893.

On Sunday September 30 each of the 15 districts in Northern Ireland met to worship and give thanks for the positive impact GB has made, continues to make and will make on the thousands of girls who were, are and will be members.

The theme of the service this year was ‘Remembering the Past, Celebrating the Present and Inspiring the Future’.

Lagan District paraded from Wallace Park to Seymour Street Methodist Church where the service was led by Rev Arthur Young, Rector of St Paul’s Parish Lisburn.

The church was packed to capacity as girls from various companies led the praise in readings, prayers and singing. Some of the service however, including the address, was prerecorded and delivered by PowerPoint, enabling all districts to share worship together despite being in various churches across the country.

In 2016 GBNI teamed with Fields of Life and undertook to raise £125,000 to fund the building of a primary school in Kisoro, Uganda. Karwa School was officially opened in May this year but fundraising continues. The offering at all 125 services was for the Karwa project.

At the end of the service the companies paraded back to Wallace Park for dismissal.

An excellent turnout of girls and leaders showing that GB is very much alive in Lagan District.