IN PICTURES: Freedom of the City for Lord Lieutenant
The Honorary Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh had been bestowed on Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, in recognition of her dedication, service and support to the area as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim.
A special Council Ceremony saw Mrs Christie accept the honour which is the highest the Council can bestow. The Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, presided over the ceremony held in the Council Chamber, which saw Mrs Christie accept the Certificate of Grant of the Honorary Freedom of the City.
The Honorary Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh was bestowed on Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, in recognition of her dedication, service and support to the area as Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim. Mrs Joan Christie and Mayor Uel Mackin are pictured during a tree planting ceremony at Lagan Valley Island. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Mrs Joan Christie with Chief Executive David Burns, Alderman Paul Porter, Mayor Uel Mackin, Alderman William Leathem, Councillor Nathan Anderson and other Councillors at Lagan Valley Island during the Freedom of the City ceremony. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
The Honorary Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh was bestowed on Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE at Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn, in recognition of her dedication, service and support to the area as Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant for County Antrim. Mrs Joan Christie pictured with The Mayor Uel Mackin, Chief Executive David Burns, Cadet Yasmin Andrews and Cadet Rebekah McFetridg at Lagan Valley Island. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
The Honorary Freedom of the City of Lisburn and Castlereagh was bestowed on Mrs Joan Christie CVO OB�. Mayor Uel Mackin is pictured with Mrs Joan Christie and her family during the ceremony at Lagan Valley Island. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye