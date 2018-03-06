In Pictures: Family is bowled over by tribute to Tommy

A charity bowling night held in memory of a well known local man has raised over £1,500 for Lisburn St John Ambulance.

Six teams took part in The Tommy Elliott Challenge fundraiser which was held on February 12 at Lisburn Bowl raising £1,538, which will go towards the purchasing of a defibrillator.

Tommy Elliott volunteered for St John Ambulance for more than 30 years and was well-known around Lisburn.

Tommy had also received support from Macmillan during his cancer battle, before he passed away last year following complications with his liver. Since then his wife Tracey has also raised more £2,000 for that charity.

The bowling competition for St John Ambulance was actually an idea Tommy came up with before he passed away.

The teams were from Cameron’s Tree Surgeons, Paul Shappiros Hair Salon, Down to Earth gardening from Aghalee, Pond Park Primary school, Lisburn Women’s Rugby Club and a team made up of Tommy’s family and friends. The gold medals went to Down to Earth.

Tommy’s wife Tracey said: “We had a great night of fun, food and fundraising and I would like to thank all the contributors of the raffle prizes.

“Aoife Loughran and her team at Lisburn Bowl were incredible and couldn’t have helped us more.

“They are professional and a delight to work with. Also thanks to Reach for printing and supplying the tee-shirts and Ironside Trophies for supplying the medals for the evening.

“We plan to make this an annual event so come next year I’ll be looking even more teams to take part.

“Tommy would have loved the atmosphere and fun of the evening, it was a real tribute to him.

“Once again I am humbled at the generosity of the general public but thank them sincerely as we can now purchase another Automated External Defibrillator for use by our volunteers in the local community at the events we cover as a result of the money they contributed.”