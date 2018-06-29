IN PICTURES: Family fun day celebrates the anniversary of Sir Richard Wallace

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council held a Family Fun Day recently to mark the 200th Anniversary of the birth of Sir Richard Wallace, internationally renowned philanthropist and art collector, in addition to being Lisburn’s MP and generous landlord from the 1800s.

The weather was glorious and helped to make it a very successful day as thousands attended this free event, which offered something for all ages.

Carnival entertainers taught the children to ‘Jump, Jiggle and Jive’, entertained them with a puppet show and painted their faces alongside other trails and activities. The marquees hosted everything from science workshops to a travelling museum and a range of arts and crafts by local artisans. Local schools and community groups entertained visitors with a range of singing and dancing shows throughout the day.

Alderman Paul Porter, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “This family fun day was the perfect way for everyone to enjoy the good weather, dance, listen to music, enjoy good food and hear about local history. Everyone enjoyed the day and that is exactly what the Council wanted to achieve with this event marking the birth of Sir Richard Wallace. He gave so much to the people of Lisburn during his lifetime; and as a council we wanted to do the same in Wallace Park, which he bequeathed to the people of Lisburn and was renamed in his honour following his death in 1890.”

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is very proud of the area’s heritage and it has embraced the opportunity to commemorate this important milestone in the now city’s history, and engage with the community through organising and coordinating a series of events in this Bicentenary year, including a Wallace Exhibition, currently on display in the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum.