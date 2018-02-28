Improve your digital skills

On Thursday April 19, hundreds of business volunteers will be poised and ready to provide free IT taster sessions, helping anyone who wishes to get online for the first time or those who wish to improve their knowledge and skills.

Digital Learning Day, formerly known as Silver Surfers’ Day, is back once again by popular demand at Lisburn City Library to help local people with their IT skills.

These events are organised by Business in the Community in partnership with the Department of Finance, and supported by Libraries NI.

Communities Manager for Business in the Community, Hilary Hanberry said: “In today’s digital world it can seem as though everything has moved online. The shift to online services, in particular, has changed the way in which we live, work and socialise, but there are still many people who aren’t benefiting from the digital revolution.

“We all know someone who isn’t online. It might be your mum or dad, your gran, your next door neighbour or even a friend. If so, please encourage them to come along to a Digital Learning Day training session. They will be hosted in local libraries across Northern Ireland and they are easy to book – all they (or you!) have to do is contact your local library and a free training session will be organised.”

To book your free place, contact Lisburn library, call the Libraries NI Customer Services Line on 0345 4504 580, or visit www.bitcni.org.uk.