‘I cannot think of a greater thing to do’

Rev Arthur Young grew up in Bangor. “I had, throughout my teenage years, no desire to be around church attachments, but that was all about to change at the age of 16, when I was converted,” he explained. “I worked as a wood machinist, a store manager of a DIY retail outlet, and then moved to Leeds and London where I was a church youth worker for a number of years. On return to Northern Ireland I became a candidate for ministry in the Church of Ireland, was accepted and studied in Dublin for two years. I was curated at Donaghadee Parish, became Rector of Tullylish for 10 years and then moved to Kill O’ The Grange in Dublin as Rector, until coming to St Paul’s, Lisburn, 19 months ago. There is no greater message in all the world than the Good news of Jesus. I cannot think of anything greater to do with my life than to glorify God and really enjoy Him forever. That, for me, is living the dream.”

A bus driver

The person who influenced you most and how?

Rev David Bailie from West Church in Bangor. A godly man and massive influence in my life.

Worst job you’ve ever done?

A wood machinist.

What’s your favourite book?

The Bible.

All time favourite film?

Carry on Cabby.

First record you bought?

Lily the Pink by The Scaffold

The achievement you’re most proud of?

Completing my studies for ministry.

The piece of advice you would pass on to a child?

Enjoy school and learning.

What is your most treasured possession?

Photos of my family.

Who would you most like to meet?

Archbishop Justin Welby.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Never going to happen.