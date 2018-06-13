‘Humbled’ by Honours mention

A Ballynahinch man is just one of a number of community figures recognised in this year’s Birthday Honours.

Frazer Evans was awarded an OBE for his services to the economy and to charity.

Mr Evans set up the Abbey Insurance group with George Storey in 1973, bringing hundreds of jobs to the east Antrim area.

The business currently has its head office at Governor’s Place in Carrickfergus.

Speaking of his delight at receiving the award, Mr Evans said: “I’m honoured but at the same time very humbled.”

A former assistant manager at Carrick Rangers Football Club, Mr Evans is a committee member of two local charities, including Brain Injury Matters. “I’m also involved with the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland Trust, which is a tremendous organisation,” the 63-year-old added.

A former pupil of Belfast High School, Mr Evans was also a keen badminton player, representing Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games during the 1970s.