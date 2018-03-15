Horse dies after being struck by vehicle during a hit and run

Police are appealing for information after a horse was hit during a hit and run road traffic collision.

The horse was euthanised following the collision which occurred on the Tornagrough Road, Dundrod on March 12 around 9.30pm.

Posting on their Facebook page, Lisburn PSNI said: “The driver had fled the scene and unfortunately the horse was put to sleep to given the extent of its injuries.

“If you witnessed this incident, or are the owner of this horse please contact Police on 101 giving reference number 1384 of 13/03/18.

“At this time you are reminded of your obligation to stop, remain and report all road traffic collisions to Police. Failure to do so may render you liable to prosecution.

Please see the useful hyperlink below for more details.”