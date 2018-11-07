Hopes for new community centre

Good news for the residents in Miltown/Derriaghy area, the old primary school site has been purchased by Lisburn Castlereagh City Council in a process that will eventually lead to the provision of a new community hall for the area.

This is and will be a huge investment by the council into the Derriaghy community and recognition of the community needs in the area.

This is a process that was kicked of three years ago when the old South Eastern Education and Library Board closed the school and declared it surplus to requirements.

Cllr. Jonathan Craig arranged several meetings between the new Education Authority, the local community group and Lisburn Castlereagh City Council, which eventually lead to plan of the council buying the site from the Education Authority planning a new community hall on part of the site and selling the rest of for either social housing or first time buyer homes.

“I am delighted to see this milestone reached for the community in Miltown,” said Mr Craig. “Lots of work was put into this by myself and the local community group chair, Jim McLaughlin, to see this day finally arrive.

“A huge thank you to the Chief Executive of the Education Authority, Gavin Boyd, who supported or efforts from day one and all those council colleagues who fully supported our efforts to resolve this difficult situation, as well as Derriaghy Village Community Association. Adie Bird and Resurgum “