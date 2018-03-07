Homecoming parade for soldiers of 2 Rifles

A civic reception and parade will take place in Lisburn tomorrow morning (March 9) to welcome home the soldiers of the 2nd Battalion The Rifles (2 Rifles).

Around 200 troops from 2 Rifles recently returned home to their base at Thiepval Barracks after completing a six-month deployment in Iraq where they provided training for the Iraqi army and security forces.

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Tim Morrow, will host a Homecoming Breakfast Reception at Lagan Valley Island at 10am on Friday before 2 Rifles parade through the city centre at approximately 11am.

An inspection and salute will be taken at Market Square North before the parade returns to Lagan Valley Island, where the event will finish before 12noon.

The Band of 2 Rifles will lead the parade.

In advance of the homecoming events, the Band of 2 Rifles gave a performance in Market Square, Lisburn on Thursday afternoon, March 8.

The military band impressed crowds of onlookers with a rousing 40-minute performance.