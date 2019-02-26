Holly debates the future at EU

In the shadow of Brexit, 24 students aged between 16 and 18 from across the island of Ireland, including Holly Mackin from Lisburn, have competed in one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running projects, the Youth Leadership Development Competition.

The students visited Stormont, the EU Office and Dáil Éireann in Dublin and finally, the EU Parliament in Strasbourg where they took part in the Euroscola event.

Holly Mackin, who was chosen to represent the team from Ireland as a journalist, said she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“The experience was truly amazing,” said Holly. “I met some amazing people and I’ve made new friendships which I know will last a life time. Getting to see how the EU parliament works was incredible, it’s a week I will never forget and I’d like to thanks Rotary for making it happen.”

These ‘leaders of tomorrow’ discussed the issues of today and set forth a vision for the future that they will be proud to be a part of. Spanning five days, the students further developed their debating and leadership skills, made new friends along with important contacts, and also gained a platform to speak at a time when their future is at stake.

Topics up for debate included; the environment, human rights and security, European elections, migration and integration, youth employment and of course the future of Europe with Brexit featuring heavily.