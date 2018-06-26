Hillsborough was awash with orange for the opening of the arch

The historic village of Hillsborough was awash with orange on Friday evening June 22 as local Orange lodges made their way to the opening of the arch.

Hosted by Hillsborough District LOL No 19, the parade left the Orange Hall at Ballynahinch Street at 7.15pm and make its way along Main Street to the top of the village and back down Main Street to the arch in Lisburn Street for the opening service.

Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band, Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band, Glenavy Accordion Band, Quilly Flute Band and Sons of Ulster Flute Band took part in the parade.

To commemorate the Centenary of the Armistice, two panels of the arch have been altered to each show a silhouette of a WW1 soldier.

The arch was opened by The Right Worshipful Bro Sam Walker, County Grand Master (County Down) following a short act of remembrance conducted by Bro Philip Nelson (Worshipful District Master of Hillsborough District LOL No 19).

The last post and reveille was played by bugler Stephen Wilson (Ballynahinch District LOL No 17). The Scripture lesson was read by Bro Gareth McMullen (Worshipful Master of LOL 423 and the address was given by Rev Bro Tom Greer, minister of Molesworth Presbyterian Church, Cookstown.

Pride of Glenavy Accordion Band, conducted by Stephen Bell, led the singing of the well-known hymn, ‘Abide with me’.

A vote of thanks proposed by Bro Marc Cairns (Deputy District Master) was seconded by Bro Robert Mitchell (District Treasurer).