Hillsborough nurse wins Miss Northern Ireland title

A nurse from Hillsborough has been crowned the winner of this year’s Miss Northern Ireland competition.

Katharine Walker (23), who qualified for the grand final of the pageant by winning the Miss Horatio Todd’s title during the regional qualifying rounds, took the coveted crown on Monday night, May 28, at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

Hosted by former Miss Northern Ireland and television presenter Zoe Salmon and UTV presenter Marc Mallet, the gala final of the Insanity Tan-sponsored competition saw 25 girls compete to succeed last year’s winner, Portglenone girl Anna Henry.

Having impressed the judges and taken the Miss NI 2018 title, Katharine will now go on to compete in the Miss World competition in China in December.

Her Miss NI prize package includes an all expenses paid trip to the Miss World pageant, as well as a modelling contract with Belfast-based ACA models.