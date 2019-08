The P.S.N.I. has issued a "high risk" missing person alert for a Northern Ireland man.

Police believe Albert Arnott could have walked in the direction of Belfast along the Lagan towpath.

Albert Arnott. (Photo issued by P.S.N.I.)

Mr Arnott is 60 years-old and was last seen at 5:00pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Arnott was last seen wearing jeans, t-shirt and a body warmer.

He is driving a silver seat Alhambra.

The P.S.N.I. is appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr. Arnott to contact them immediately by calling 101.