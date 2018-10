Meet Brax and Rocco, little terrier cross brothers. Sadly on December 20 they will of been without a family of their own for a year. They’re happy boys who just love each other. They are just 21 months old, great with children but sadly not fussed on cats.

Rocco on the right has poor eyesight and fused hips but it doesn’t hold him back, he’s the first out each morning. Can you offer this pair a hone in time for Christmas? Email almosthomeni@gmail.com.