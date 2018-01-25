Help to make sense of Autism in Lisburn

Autism NI Patron, Stephen Clements is calling on local businesses, schools and communities in Lisburn to support World Autism Awareness Month this April and get behind the charity’s new campaign - ‘Making Sense of Autism’.

The charity will also be hosting a ‘Making Sense of Autism’ Family Fun Day at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Lisburn on Saturday April 21 from 1pm – 4pm and Stephen is encouraging local people to join in the fun.

“Our new ‘Making Sense of Autism’ campaign aims to raise awareness about Autism in the classroom, in the work place and in the local community,” explained Stephen. “Join us and help raise awareness and vital funds for the charity across Northern Ireland.”

Alongside the Lisburn fun day, there will be fun awareness activities that local schools, workplaces, friends and family can get involved in including the ‘School’s Sensory Challenge’, ‘Corporate Colours Day’ and a ‘Walk a ‘K’ a Day’, which are all taking place during World Autism Awareness Month.

To find out more about supporting ‘Making Sense of Autism’ or to register for the Lisburn fun day, email info@autismni.org or call 028 9040 1729.