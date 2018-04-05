Help police close the door on cold callers

Police in Lisburn are asking the friends and family of older or vulnerable people to talk to them about the issue of ‘cold callers’ - and make sure they know what to do when salespeople telephone or come to their door.

Chief Inspector John Wilson said: “We want to keep everyone safe in our community and I would appeal to householders to be aware of cold callers telephoning or coming to your door. We are aware of recent reports surrounding the issue of older people in the Lisburn area being targeted by callers claiming to be from financial institutions.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnesses any activity that raises your suspicions to contact police immediately. This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in the area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101 or you can visit nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni or @scamwiseni Facebook page.

Please remember the scam test –

• Seems too good to be true

• Contacted out of the blue

• Asked for personal details

• Money is requested

“If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”

“And remember if you can spot a scam You can stop a scam.”