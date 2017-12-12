Praise for Midwifery Led Unit’s ‘professional and caring’ service

More than 100 people attended the recent open evening at the Midwifery Led Unit (MLU) at Lagan Valley Hospital, Lisburn.

The event showcased the services offered in the unit, and many of the attendees provided positive feedback through questionnaires, describing the service as “Professional and caring”.

“Everyone enjoyed seeing the relaxing birthing rooms and hearing about Active Birth, Hypnobirthing, Reflexology provided free by the midwives, Breastfeeding Classes and Alcohol and Smoking Cessation advice,” a South Eastern Health Trust spokesperson explained.

“Queen’s University were also present to meet students keen to have a career in midwifery. Another favourite stand was the new ‘Getting Ready for Baby’ classes which teach new mums and dads about their baby’s brain development during their first three years of life.”

The spokesperson added: “Red Cross attended to demonstrate resuscitation and other infant emergencies. Those who attended said they would be happy to use this wonderful service and expressed their feelings for the service, describing it as ‘knowledgeable, holistic, relaxing and compassionate’.”

Anyone who missed the open evening and wants to find out more about the MLU service can arrange a visit by calling 028 9263 3534.