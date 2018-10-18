New consultants for Slimming World groups

Glenavy and Crumlin Slimming World groups are both to relaunch with new consultants in November.

Both ladies have been training at Slimming Worlds head office in Derby and are really excited to getting off to a flying start in their groups.

New Crumllin Slimmimg World consultant Grace Smith.

Grace Smith a mum of two young children, will relaunch the Crumlin group on Thursday November 1. Grace, who attends the Crumlin group as a member, has lost more than six stone and has changed her life completely. “I really enjoy attending group,” she said. “I was selected to go to the Slimming World Woman of the Year regional finals, what a great day hearing the stories and being inspired by them, my friends in group were delighted to have a representative and were so encouraging and proud of me, I felt on top of the world. I really can’t wait to start my new Consultant role and help others learn about our fantastic food optimising plan.”

Roberta Flaherty, also from Crumlin, will take over the Glenavy group on Monday November 5.

Roberta has always enjoyed keeping fit and finding Slimming World helped her get the food and exercise working together to get her the weight loss she wanted. “I’m at my target weight, I’m enjoying my exercise and fabulous food too,” she said. “The secret was staying to group to get support and fab food ideas. I really want to support and encourage others on their weight loss journey.”

The Glenavy grouo will meet in St Claire’s Hall, 55 Chapel Road, on Mondays at 5.30pm and Crumlin group will meet at the Irish Family Centre, Glenavy Road on Thursdays at 5.30pm and 7.30pm.