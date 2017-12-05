Lisburn and Castlereagh tops life expectancy chart

Life expectancy in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area is higher than in any other part of Northern Ireland, according to the latest government figures.

The Department of Health’s 2017 Public Health NI Fact Sheet reveals that male life expectancy ranged from 80.1 years in Lisburn and Castlereagh Local Government District (LGD) to 76.0 years in Belfast LGD, while female life expectancy ranged from 83.5 years in the Lisburn and Castlereagh LGD area to 81.1 years in Belfast LGD.

According to the department’s statistics, average life expectancy in 2014-16 was 78.5 years for males and 82.3 years for females.

The annual Public Health NI Fact Sheet presents the latest health outcome statistics for Northern Ireland and includes information on general health, mortality and health expectancies.

