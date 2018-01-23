Learn the best ways to control stress levels

A series of free ‘Stress Control’ classes will take place at Lisburn Library, Linenhall Street from Tuesday, January 30 (6pm - 7:30pm).

The six weekly sessions will be provided free of charge by the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust and delivered by experienced qualified cognitive-behavioural psychotherapists.

Classes are aimed at people who want to learn ways to control common problems such as anxiety, depression, panic, poor sleep, burnout, loss of confidence or low self-esteem.

Participants are welcome to bring along a friend or carer.

For further information check out StressControlNI on Facebook or www.setrust.hscni.net