Just in case you need to see a GP over the holidays

Over Christmas the GP out of hours service will be operating for all GP practices from 6pm on Friday, December 22 until practices reopen on Wednesday, December 27.

For New Year the GP out of hours service will be operating for all GP practices from 6pm on Friday, December 29 until practices open on Tuesday, January 2.

Those who require urgent medical care should call Lisburn (LaganDoc) on 028 9260 2204.

Meanwhile, Hilden Pharmacy Ltd at Grand Street, Lisburn will be open on Christmas Day between 1pm and 2pm for urgent prescriptions. For more information call 028 9260 3673.