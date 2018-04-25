Hospital unit praised for care standards

Staff at the midwifery-led unit at Lagan Valley Hospital have been praised in an evaluation commissioned by the South Eastern Local Commissioning Group (SELCG).

All the women who responded to the SELCG’s survey rated their overall maternal care during labour and birth as either ‘excellent’ or ‘good’.

Those who responded to the survey also felt they were treated with dignity and respect and they had confidence in and trusted their midwife.

They shared strong, positive personal stories of caring relationships formed through all stages of their maternity care. They continually stressed the importance of having this service close to home and the feeling that they were involved in their care.

Dr Michael Steele, Chair of the South Eastern Local Commissioning Group, commended the services provided by the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust at both the Lagan Valley and Downe midwifery-led units and thanked the local communities for engaging directly with the evaluation process.