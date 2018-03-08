Change of venue for local Hearing Aid User Support Sessions

Hearing Aid User Support Sessions in Lisburn will take place in Lisburn Library from Wednesday, March 28.

At the sessions, trained Action on Hearing Loss volunteers can provide new batteries and re-tube ear moulds, as well as information on how to clean and use NHS hearing aids for maximum efficiency.

Hazel Wilson, Hearing Aid Liaison Officer for the South Eastern Trust, said: “I would encourage NHS hearing aid users to join us at the Lisburn Library on 28th March to learn about how to get the best from their hearing aid. The sessions are typically run by volunteers, many of whom have some form of hearing loss themselves. As a result of the sessions, many people go away better able to use their hearing aids.”

The drop in sessions take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month between 1.30pm and 3.30pm. The next sessions will take place on Wednesday 28 March, Wednesday 25 April, Wednesday 23 May and Wednesday 27 June.

The Hearing Aid User Support Service (HAUSS) is a free service funded through the Health and Social Care Board which operates throughout Northern Ireland.

For more information, contact Hazel Wilson on 07342994453 or email hazel.wilson@hearingloss.org.uk