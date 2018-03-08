Brave Reuben, 11, faces the ‘battle of his life’

Lurgan boy Reuben Davis, who emigrated to New Zealand with his family two years ago, is battling the ‘biggest fight of his life’ after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

Now the people of Lurgan are being asked to support the brave youngster in a fundraiser being held in the town this weekend.

Reuben Davis (11) who is suffering from Leukaemia

A promising young judo athlete Reuben is battling through the biggest fight of his life and his courage has been amazing, a family member said.

The 11-year-old school boy was enjoying the family’s new adventure in their adopted homeland when he took ill over Christmas.

Just two days after Christmas Day Reuben’s mum and dad Robin and Gwen Davis, a nurse from Lisburn, were told the shocking news that would change their lives forever.

Robin’s cousin Catherine Bradford told the ‘MAIL’ how hard it has been for the family here in Northern Ireland with the child so far away in Auckland.

She explained that Reuben had moved out with mum, dad and his siblings Jacob, Abigail and Jude two years ago for a new life down under.

Robin, formerly a Creative Director at New Creation in Lurgan, is currently working full time as a senior digital designer at a bank in New Zealand.

However, the family juggle time spending it in hospital with Reuben, a former King’s Park Primary School pupil as he battles against this life-threatening disease.

His family and friends in Lurgan have been rallying around to start raising funds to help support the family who are dealing with this alone, thousands of miles away from their support network.

Catherine has organised a Coffee Morning with all proceeds going to the ‘Raise for Reuben’ fund. It is taking place this Saturday, March 10, in Lurgan Town Hall from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

Everyone is invited to call in and enjoy a cup of tea or coffee along with some delicious tray bakes and sandwiches.

A raffle has also been organised with some fantastic prizes up for grabs, all donated from local businesses.

“We know the Lurgan community are wonderfully supportive and many will know Robin, Gwen and the kids,” said Catherine.

“So we would love to see you coming along for a tasty treat and donating whatever you can to the ‘Raise for Reuben’ fund.

“The family needs so much financial support - Gwen is no longer working as she needs to care for Reuben, the costs of travelling to and from the hospital are mounting up, not to mention car parking fees - and they would love to have some family make the journey out to them for hands on support.

“Whatever you can give will be so greatly appreciated by us all,” said Catherine.

“Since the diagnosis of T Cell Lymphoblastic Leukaemia just over two months ago, Reuben has already had several rounds of chemotherapy, two lumbar punctures, numerous blood transfusions and platelets given to him as well as IV antibiotics.

“The chemo has brought on steroid induced diabetes meaning he also has to endure up to three injections per day on top of everything else.

“He recently took a very serious turn for the worse and was very poorly but, thankfully, he managed to rally round once again,” she said.

Catherine revealed that because of very strict visa laws it is difficult for the family to return home or for other members of the family to travel there for long periods of time.

The family are hoping that generous donations can help ease the difficulties the Davis family are facing thousands of miles from home.

“We really look forward to seeing you on Saturday and hope you can help us to help Reuben,” added Catherine.

If you are unable to attend the coffee morning, you can donate online using the following link https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/little-reuben-is-fighting-leukaemia