Have your say on council’s ‘plan for growth’

Members of the public are being urged to have their say on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s new Corporate Plan - ‘Our plan for growth and connecting, 2018-2022 and beyond’.

The local authority has launched a public consultation inviting local residents to give their feedback on the draft plan which will guide the work of the council and its staff over the next four years.

Mayor Tim Morrow explained: “This plan has been in development for several months. It is based on extensive research on the needs and aspirations of the area and engagement with members of the community, as well as the outcomes set in the draft Programme for Government and ambitions in the Regional Development Strategy. It looks closely at planned activity over the next four years and takes into consideration the longer term vision for the area.

“We would encourage as many residents as possible to share their feedback on the plan to ensure that our goals are correctly aligned with the needs of the area.”

The draft plan and consultation can be accessed online until March 19 and a number of consultation drop-in events have also been planned in both Lisburn and Castlereagh.

Encouraging residents, businesses and organisations to give their opinions on the proposed plan, Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chief Executive of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, said: “We have structured our Corporate Plan under five strategic themes: Leadership, the Economy; Health and Wellbeing; Where we Live and Our Community and outlined what the indicators of success will be, so our residents will know ‘what good looks like’. We are hopeful that they will be in agreement with these themes and the outcomes we have tasked ourselves with achieving.”

Residents can review the draft Corporate Plan at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/council/lisburn-castlereagh-draft-corporate-plan-2018 and complete the corresponding survey questionnaire at https://haveyoursay.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk The form can also be completed and emailed to paul.mcminn@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

Consultation events will take place on Monday, March 5 in the Oak Room at Lagan Valley Island from 5pm – 7.30pm and on Tuesday, March 13 in the Function Suite at Bradford Court, 5pm – 7.30pm during which residents can share their feedback face to face with council representatives.

Further details of the drop-in events will be publicised on the council’s online platforms.

Large text copies of the draft Corporate Plan are available by calling 028 9250 9202.