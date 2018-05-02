Have your say on council’s annual plan

During the month of May, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is seeking people’s views on its Draft Annual Business Plan & Performance Improvement Plan for 2018/2019.

Public feedback on the document will provide the council with vital information about the management, improvement and development of its service delivery areas.

Outlining the purpose of plan, the Chairman of the Governance and Audit Committee, Councillor Amanda Grehan said: “The plan details improvements we have identified and would like to implement. In 2018/19 the improvements will focus on objectives linked to the Community Plan, the Local Development Plan as well as the council’s new Corporate Plan 2018-22.

“Please take some time out to have a look at the plan’s content and let us know what you think. All comments will be considered, with a summary of these responses provided to the Governance and Audit Committee prior to any finalised document being published.”

Chairman of the council’s Corporate Services Committee, Councillor Scott Carson, added: “This is a great opportunity for residents to give their valued opinion as to how the council can improve moving forward. As a public authority we serve the public so your views are of great importance and matter to us.”

The document is available online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

Copies are also available upon request from the council’s offices.

For more information call the Performance Improvement Officer at the LCCC Chief Executive’s Office on 028 9250 9559 or email kerrie-anne.mckibbin@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk