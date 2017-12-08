Have you seen these vehicles?

Police in Lisburn have asked the public to be on the lookout for a number of vehicles taken during a burglary on Lisnabreeny Road, Moneyreagh.

Posting on their Facebook police said the incident is alleged to have taken place on Tuesdayy, December 5.

They said: “Have you seen any of these for sale online? Have you seen someone with these items? Or have you any other information that you think may help us?

“If so, please call 101 and ask to speak to someone in relation to Crime Reference Number 1426 of 5/12/17, or alternatively you can speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

They added: “. Police are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about the incident, or anyone who saw any white vans calling to addresses in the area.

One male has been arrested and charged to court for this incident, however the investigation is still ongoing and Police believe other people may have been involved.