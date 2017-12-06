Harry Corry in Lisburn Calls for support for mission Christmas

Lisburn’s Harry Corry store joins Cash for Kids to launch Mission Christmas and help disadvantaged children in local area.

The Harry Corry store in Lisburn has teamed up with Downtown Radio and Cool FM’s Cash for Kids charity to launch its 2017 ‘Mission Christmas’ appeal.

The Cool FM breakfast team – Pete Snodden, Rebecca McKinney and Paulo Ross - were on-hand to encourage local listeners to buy an extra gift to help disadvantaged children across Northern Ireland who face waking up with nothing on Christmas morning.

Over 13,000 local disadvantaged children were supported by the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas appeal last year, and the need is set to increase for this coming festive season. As 1 in 4 children in Northern Ireland live in poverty – which could include a home with no central heating and going to bed without a hot meal – Christmas is an added financial pressure on already strained budgets for many families.

By providing a new unwrapped gift to one of the drop-off points listed at coolfm.co.uk/mission, you will enable Cash for Kids to provide gifts for a child or teenager in need.

Cash for Kids Charity Manager, Stephanie Laverty, said: “By donating a gift at one of our drop-off points, including your local Harry Corry store, you will be helping to create the lasting memory of a happy Christmas for a disadvantaged child living in Northern Ireland.

“Each and every year, the generosity of our listeners is amazing – and we’re hoping that as in previous years, every child applied for will have gifts in time for the big day.”

Harry Corry Marketing Manager, Mark Corry, added: “At Harry Corry, we are honoured to be able to partner with Mission Christmas for another year to help support their work in the local community. Even present donated can transform a life, so please drop off your unwrapped gifts at any of our 17 stores before 18th December to make a real difference.”

Those who don’t have time to shop can still support the appeal by texting the word FIVE or TEN to 70808 to make a £5 or £10 donation to the appeal (text donate T&Cs at www.cashforkids.uk.com/textline)

For further information, please visit: www.coolfm.co.uk/Mission