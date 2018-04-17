Groups invited to apply for grant funding of up to £5,000

Applications are now open for Live Here Love Here’s Small Grants Scheme, which is giving communities in Lisburn and Castlereagh the opportunity to benefit from up to £5,000 of funding to improve their local area.

The Small Grants Scheme, which is now in its fifth year, is spearheaded by environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s Live Here Love Here Programme and supported by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, in addition to nine of the other local councils, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Choice Housing and McDonald’s.

Grants are available from £500 to £5,000 and are open to volunteer and community groups, all school and third level education organisations, youth groups and sports clubs undertaking community based environmental projects to promote civic pride across Northern Ireland.

The deadline for applications is Monday, May 28.

Groups can apply online at www.liveherelovehere.org or request an application form from enquiries@liveherelovehere.org