Ground investigation works in Lisburn’s sewers

Northern Ireland Water, together with appointed contractor, BSG Civil Engineering will be commencing ground investigation works in the Antrim Street area of Lisburn.

These works are programmed to be carried out over three consecutive Sundays commencing on Sunday, May 13.

The investigation works will involve the excavation of a number of trial holes to confirm the location of existing services and assess ground conditions.

These works are being carried out in advance of a larger project to upgrade the existing sewers and a Combined Storm Overflow Chamber (CSO) in Antrim Street and the Antrim Street Car Park area planned to commence in Summer 2018.

In order to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to have a road closure in place on the Antrim Road at the junction with Bachelors Walk.

This closure will be in place each Sunday for the duration of the works with a diversion route, clearly sign posted.

The diversion route for traffic is along Bachelors Walk, Magheralave Road, North Circular Road and back onto Antrim Street. Access will be maintained for residents as far as possible and pedestrian access will be available at all times. Bachelors Walk will remain open throughout the works.

The road closure and diversion route will be in place from 6.00am to 12.00 midnight on each of the following three dates: Sunday, May 13; Sunday, May 20; Sunday, May 27.

A spokesperson said: “On behalf of NI Water and our contractor BSG Civil Engineering we would like thank the public for their patience and co-operation, and assure you we will do everything we can to ensure the work is completed as soon as practicably possible.

“We would ask for your patience and cooperation while we carry out this essential work.

Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088.